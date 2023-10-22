Sports events bolster fitness, shield against negative influences: CEC LAHDC

Kargil: Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Kargil, Dr Mohammad Jaffer Akhoon on Sunday attended the concluding ceremony of Kargil Hero’s Cup Cricket Tournament-2023 organised by the Humas Upliftment Organisation Ladakh at Khree Sultan Cho Sports Stadium, Biamathang.
Deputy Commissioner/CEO, LAHDC, Kargil, Shrikant Balsaheb Suse, Councillor Bhimbhat, Abdul Wahid, Councillor Chuliskambo, Councillor Chiktan constituency, Kacho Liyaqat Khan, members of civil society, players, and sports enthusiasts were also present on the occasion.
During the final, Friends Club Chiktan won over Skarchan Latoo by two wickets and lifted the trophy.
The CEC congratulated the winner and runners-up teams for displaying remarkable sportsman spirit and their splendid performance in the final match and making it memorable.
He congratulated the organisers for holding the mega tournament. The CEC said that winning and losing are part of the game adding maintaining the sports spirit is the major purpose.
Dr Jaffer added that these sports events are more than just games as it keeps people fit and away from negative influences.
Pertaining to the improvement of infrastructure and other logistics of the stadium, CEC Jaffer assured to address the matter of lavatory and dressing rooms for the players. He said that sports infrastructure will be the priority aim of LAHDC Kargil to promote sports infrastructure across the district. Furthermore, he added that the Hill Council in coordination with District Administration Kargil will resolve all the matter pertinent to sports infrastructure and promotion.