Sports events bolster fitness, shield against negative influences: CEC LAHDC

Kargil: Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Kargil, Dr Mohammad Jaffer Akhoon on Sunday attended the concluding ceremony of Kargil Hero’s Cup Cricket Tournament-2023 organised by the Humas Upliftment Organisation Ladakh at Khree Sultan Cho Sports Stadium, Biamathang.

Deputy Commissioner/CEO, LAHDC, Kargil, Shrikant Balsaheb Suse, Councillor Bhimbhat, Abdul Wahid, Councillor Chuliskambo, Councillor Chiktan constituency, Kacho Liyaqat Khan, members of civil society, players, and sports enthusiasts were also present on the occasion.

During the final, Friends Club Chiktan won over Skarchan Latoo by two wickets and lifted the trophy.

The CEC congratulated the winner and runners-up teams for displaying remarkable sportsman spirit and their splendid performance in the final match and making it memorable.