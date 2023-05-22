Sports events organised by JKSC across J&K

Srinagar: In connection with the ongoing celebrations of G20 Tourism Working Group meet in Srinagar, various colourful sports events were organized by J&K Sports Council (JKSC) across Jammu and Kashmir.
The biggest function of the day was organised at Astro Turf Football ground in Srinagar amid arrival of foreign delegates.
Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Sarmad Hafeez and other senior officers formally welcomed the guests on occasion.
The festival was marked by the demonstration of fine skills by the trainees of the Sports Council from the games of Wushu, Yogasana and Gymnastics followed by Rugby and Football exhibition matches.