Sports Extravaganza: Prof Showkat Ali Stadium hosts thrilling day of athletic triumphs

Baramulla: Amidst the picturesque backdrop of Khoja Bagh in Baramulla, the Prof Showkat Ali Stadium came alive with the vibrant energy of sports enthusiasts on a Sunday that will be etched in memory for its thrilling day of athletic fervour.

The bustling atmosphere began with the flagging off of a women's cycle rally, "Noor-E-Raftar-2023" organised by the Dagger division of the Indian Army.

This annual event, now in its third edition, saw an enthusiastic participation of girls not only from Baramulla but also from other districts. A total of 82 female cyclists had registered for the race, with 75 of them pedalling their way from Prof Showkat Ali Stadium to Kaman Post Uri, covering a challenging distance of 75 kilometres.

Among them were 39 girls representing Baramulla, and others coming from the Srinagar, Uri, Budgam, Handwara, Sopore, Pattan, Kulgam, and Rafiabad areas of Baramulla.

The participants, braving the chilly morning breeze, gathered at the stadium with a passion for cycling. Some of them were first-time racers eager to make their mark in the event. The cycling rally garnered an exuberant response from the participants as they reached the Kaman Post.