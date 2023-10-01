Sports Extravaganza: Prof Showkat Ali Stadium hosts thrilling day of athletic triumphs

Baramulla: Amidst the picturesque backdrop of Khoja Bagh in Baramulla, the Prof Showkat Ali Stadium came alive with the vibrant energy of sports enthusiasts on a Sunday that will be etched in memory for its thrilling day of athletic fervour.
The bustling atmosphere began with the flagging off of a women's cycle rally, "Noor-E-Raftar-2023" organised by the Dagger division of the Indian Army.
This annual event, now in its third edition, saw an enthusiastic participation of girls not only from Baramulla but also from other districts. A total of 82 female cyclists had registered for the race, with 75 of them pedalling their way from Prof Showkat Ali Stadium to Kaman Post Uri, covering a challenging distance of 75 kilometres.
Among them were 39 girls representing Baramulla, and others coming from the Srinagar, Uri, Budgam, Handwara, Sopore, Pattan, Kulgam, and Rafiabad areas of Baramulla.
The participants, braving the chilly morning breeze, gathered at the stadium with a passion for cycling. Some of them were first-time racers eager to make their mark in the event. The cycling rally garnered an exuberant response from the participants as they reached the Kaman Post.
In the end, prizes were awarded in two age categories, with Sania Rashid emerging as the winner in the Under 16 category and Mehak Mushtaq in the age above 16 category.
The excitement at Prof Showkat Ali Stadium did not wane after the cycle rally was flagged in the early morning.
As the cyclists started peddling their journey, the venue again came in hustle and bustle as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) continued their inter-battalion basketball tournament, which had commenced on Saturday.
Around nine teams from the CRPF participated in the event, playing matches throughout the day until the showdown took place in the late afternoon on Sunday.
In the finals, the 53rd Battalion of CRPF emerged victorious, defeating their opponents from the 98 BN of CRPF. All the teams exhibited their sporting talents and maintained a spirit of sportsmanship throughout the tournament.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) CRPF North Kashmir range, Sanjay Yadav was the Chief Guest at the occasion and later distributed prizes among the winning and runners-up teams of CRPF. The officer also encouraged other teams to participate in the tournament.
Besides the cycling rally and basketball tournament, the local athletes practised their favourite sports on the ground during morning and evening hours as per their routine adding to the hustle and bustle witnessed in the ground.
Prof Showkat Ali Stadium was the place to be on Sunday as it played host to a wide range of sports activities that kept the venue buzzing from dawn to dusk.