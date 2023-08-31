Sports Festival at GCOPE Ganderbal continues

Ganderbal: The third day of the University/College Level Sports Festival 2023 (Edition-2nd) ended with athletes displaying their performances in their respective games.
A total of 41 matches were played in all the 10 disciplines of the sports festival at GCOPE, Ganderbal.
In Football (men), CUK Ganderbal defeated GDC Bijbhera by 2-0, GDC Baramulla defeated Gandhi Memorial College by 1-0 and the match between GCOPE and GDC Kangan was decided by penalty shoot-outs where the former won by 4-3 goals.
In Volleyball (men), GCOPE Ganderbal defeated GDC Sumbal by 02 sets, GDC Anantnag defeated GDC Kupwara by 2 sets, GDC Ganderbal defeated GDC Zainapora by 02 sets, GDC Bijbhera defeated GDC Baramulla by 02 sets, GDC Ganderbal defeated GDC Zainapora by 2-1, A S College defeated University of Kashmir by 2-1, Gandhi Memorial defeated GMC Baramulla by 2-1, GDC Sopore defeated SKUAST Wadura by 2-1 and GDC Pulwama defeated CUK Ganderbal by 2-1.
In Handball (men), GDC Baramulla defeated GDC Sumbal by 14-8. In Basketball (men), GCOPE defeated GCET Safapora by 49-17 and GDC Baramulla defeated GDC Ganderbal by 35-16.
In Tug-of-War (men), GDC Tral defeated GDC Pulwama by 2-0, GDC Ganderbal defeated GDC Tangdhar by 2-0 and GCOPE defeated CUK Ganderbal by 2-0.
In Volleyball (women), the University of Kashmir defeated GDC Sumbal by 02 sets and GDC Ganderbal defeated GMC Baramulla by 2-0.
In Table-Tennis (women), GDC Pulwama defeated GDC Sumbal by 2-0, GDC Tangmarg defeated GDC Ganderbal by 2-0, GCET Safapora defeated College of Education Srinagar by 2-1, and GCOPE defeated GDC Women's Pulwama by 2-0.
In Kho-Kho (women), GDC Ganderbal defeated GDC Hajin by 9 points and GCOPE defeated GDC Sumbal by 01 inning & 8 points. In Tug-of-War (women), GDC Kupwara defeated GDC Pampore by 2-0.