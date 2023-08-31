Sports Festival at GCOPE Ganderbal continues

Ganderbal: The third day of the University/College Level Sports Festival 2023 (Edition-2nd) ended with athletes displaying their performances in their respective games.

A total of 41 matches were played in all the 10 disciplines of the sports festival at GCOPE, Ganderbal.

In Football (men), CUK Ganderbal defeated GDC Bijbhera by 2-0, GDC Baramulla defeated Gandhi Memorial College by 1-0 and the match between GCOPE and GDC Kangan was decided by penalty shoot-outs where the former won by 4-3 goals.

In Volleyball (men), GCOPE Ganderbal defeated GDC Sumbal by 02 sets, GDC Anantnag defeated GDC Kupwara by 2 sets, GDC Ganderbal defeated GDC Zainapora by 02 sets, GDC Bijbhera defeated GDC Baramulla by 02 sets, GDC Ganderbal defeated GDC Zainapora by 2-1, A S College defeated University of Kashmir by 2-1, Gandhi Memorial defeated GMC Baramulla by 2-1, GDC Sopore defeated SKUAST Wadura by 2-1 and GDC Pulwama defeated CUK Ganderbal by 2-1.