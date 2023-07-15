Sports festival for specially-abled children organised at DPS Anantnag

A statement said that around two hundred participants attended the event and participated in different sports activities. The sports festival was organised by the Humanity welfare organisation Helpline.

Parvez Rasool renowned international cricket player was guest of Honour on the occasion. Earlier inaugurating the event Chief Guest Dr Nighat Fatima Principal Delhi Public School Anantnag said that body deformities don’t prove Human beings cannot perform. Children with disabilities are no less capable but have the same ability. They need opportunities and acceptance in society.