Sports festival for specially-abled children organised at DPS Anantnag

Srinagar, July 15: A day-long sports festival for specially-abled children was organised at Delhi public school Anantnag ground.
A statement said that around two hundred participants attended the event and participated in different sports activities. The sports festival was organised by the Humanity welfare organisation Helpline.
Parvez Rasool renowned international cricket player was guest of Honour on the occasion. Earlier inaugurating the event Chief Guest Dr Nighat Fatima Principal Delhi Public School Anantnag said that body deformities don’t prove Human beings cannot perform. Children with disabilities are no less capable but have the same ability. They need opportunities and acceptance in society.
In his speech Parvez Rasool said that every human has one or other capability hence everyone should contribute to social or human development to make the world a beautiful place to live in. Lauding the role of staff and management of Zaiba Aapa Institute of Inclusive Education Kashmir in developing children with disabilities socially economically and socially. Rasool presented certificates of appreciation to the ex-students with disabilities of Zaiba Aapa Institute of inclusive education who recently passed classes 11th and 12th in districts Anantnag Pulwama and Shopion.
Javed Ahmad Tak Honorary chairman Humanity welfare organisation Helpline Bijbehara said that there is nothing special in names saying someone specially abled differently-abled or Divyang changes nothing among persons with disabilities but desperately creates an identity crisis.
“The first reaction of a non-disabled person should be thanking the almighty creator that they have no challenges in life like persons with disabilities. But should provide opportunities to persons with disabilities to prove their mettle. Everyone should behave with empathy and not show any superiority because no one is inferior or superior in the world.”
A cricket match among persons with visually disabled cricketers was also played in which two league teams Blind tigers and blind lions was played. Blind Lions won the match.