Sports Infra worth Rs 202 Cr being developed across J&K: Gazanfar Ali

Srinagar: Director Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K Gazanfar Ali chaired an meeting of officers and engineers to review progress of work of sports infrastructure being developed by the department across Jammu and Kashmir.
While expressing serious concern over delay in the completion of various play fields due to Covid 19 pandemic, Director Sports directed the engineering wing of J&K Sports Council and the officers as well as officials of the Department of Youth Services and Sports that the timeline for completion of works should be followed in letter and spirit and any laxity in the same would be viewed very seriously.
He further stated that the completed and to be completed sports infrastructure worth Rs 202 crore would give boost to the sports activities in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir.
While going through various slides of the Power Point Presentation which was based on the completed works and the projects in pipeline, Gazanfar Ali said that the government is committed to provide high standard facilities of play and recreation to the youth of J&K at their doorsteps. He stressed upon building such sports facilities as per the laid down norms.
Joint Director YSS Bashir Ahmed, Deputy Director YSS Jatinder Mishra, Deputy Director Planning YSS Ravi Kumar, Executive Engineer Construction Division (Kashmir) Er Hilal Ahmed Shiekh, Executive Engineer Construction Division (Jammu) Er Davinder Singh, Accounts Officer of the Department Of YS&S Mohammad Hussain, DYSSO Srinagar Balbir Singh and other officers and officials of the Department of youth Services & Sports J&K.