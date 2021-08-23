Sports Infra worth Rs 202 Cr being developed across J&K: Gazanfar Ali

Srinagar: Director Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K Gazanfar Ali chaired an meeting of officers and engineers to review progress of work of sports infrastructure being developed by the department across Jammu and Kashmir.

While expressing serious concern over delay in the completion of various play fields due to Covid 19 pandemic, Director Sports directed the engineering wing of J&K Sports Council and the officers as well as officials of the Department of Youth Services and Sports that the timeline for completion of works should be followed in letter and spirit and any laxity in the same would be viewed very seriously.