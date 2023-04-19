‘Sports potent tool to keep youth away from drug abuse, other social evils’

The event was attended by Secretary, Youth Services & Sports, Sarmad Hafeez, as the chief guest along with Director YS&S, Subhash C Chibber, Special Secretary, YS&S, Waseem Raja, Joint Director YS&S, Kashmir, Waseem Raja, Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul and other concerned officials.

While addressing the conclave, Sarmad Hafeez emphasized the importance of sports as an effective tool to steer youth away from social ills like drug addiction and utilize their energy towards a positive perspective. He appreciated YS&S for organising the conclave and emphasized the need to implement the ideas and suggestions generated from the event for further streamlining the work of the department.