‘Sports potent tool to keep youth away from drug abuse, other social evils’

Srinagar, Apr 19: The Department of Youth Services and Sports (YS&S), today organised a one-day Conclave 2023 at SKICC with the goal of creating a roadmap for optimal performance besides discussing strategies for developing sports talent in a big way.
The event was attended by Secretary, Youth Services & Sports, Sarmad Hafeez, as the chief guest along with Director YS&S, Subhash C Chibber, Special Secretary, YS&S, Waseem Raja, Joint Director YS&S, Kashmir, Waseem Raja, Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul and other concerned officials.
While addressing the conclave, Sarmad Hafeez emphasized the importance of sports as an effective tool to steer youth away from social ills like drug addiction and utilize their energy towards a positive perspective. He appreciated YS&S for organising the conclave and emphasized the need to implement the ideas and suggestions generated from the event for further streamlining the work of the department.
Secretary said that the event has provided the department with valuable inputs and ideas to further nurture sports talent in a more constructive and fruitful manner.
The department’s goal is to create opportunities for youth to develop their physical and mental potential and contribute positively towards the growth and development of society, he added.
Subhash Chibber highlighted the department’s achievements and performance and shared data reflecting that the department has surpassed the assigned target of 17.50 lakh participants by achieving a tremendous 29.16 lakh youth participation under various sports activities. He said that the department aims at exceeding the target of 35 lakh participation during the current financial year.
He revealed that LG’s Rolling Trophy and various sports activities were held under Aazdi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
On the occasion, Joint Director YS&S Kashmir Waseem Raja gave a detailed presentation on the roadmap towards achieving set goals for promoting and developing sports talent and infrastructure as well.
Later, a house discussion was held in which field officers from all ten districts gave their valuable inputs and suggestions.
Nuzhat Gul, speaking during the event, highlighted the council’s achievements in delivering 650 projects in less than three years period including outfield, indoors, playfields, courts and upgraded sports infrastructure.
The conclave provided a valuable opportunity for key stakeholders to discuss and plan a roadmap towards improving performance and achieving targets in the department.
The conclave also saw the participation of District Youth Services and Sports Officers, Zonal Physical Education Officers, Physical Education Lecturers, Physical Education Masters, Physical Education Teachers and allied staff who shared their ideas on the subject.