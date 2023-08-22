Sports Week Celebrations | YSS Deptt organises several sports activities across Kashmir

Srinagar Aug 21: The Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K is celebrating National Sports Week to remember the great contributions of Hockey Legend Major Dhyan Chand in all the 10 districts of Kashmir by organising sports activities in many group events.
A statement said that all the sports zones of Kashmir-based districts were presenting a festive look on Monday as students and youth in large numbers were seen taking part in different games.
While providing details about the importance and relevance of the week, Joint Director Kashmir of Youth Services and Sports Department has said that as the National Sports Day is approaching, the Department of Youth Services and Sports is dedicating the entire week to the Hockey Legend Major Dhyan Chand while engaging students and youth in numerous sports activities.
“The Government has directed our Department to organise sporting events like athletics, contemporary sports, indigenous sports etc. as deemed fit as per age groups during the entire week which started today and shall conclude on August 29," the statement said.