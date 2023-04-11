Sri Lanka announces white-ball series schedule against Bangladesh

"All the matches will be played in Colombo. While the P. Sara Oval will host the ODI fixtures, the SSC Ground will be the venue for the T20I matches," Sri Lanka Cricket announced on Monday. The ODI series will be part of the ICC Women's Championship schedule. Bangladesh National Women's Team will arrive in Sri Lanka on April 25.

The ODI series will be contested from April 29 to May 4. Bangladesh will arrive on April 25 and take on the SLC Board President XI in a practice match on April 27.