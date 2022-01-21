Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 184 runs

Pallekele, Jan 21: Zimbabwe suffered a huge defeat in the final ODI against Sri Lanka to concede the series in Pallekele on Friday
Zimbabwe would have backed themselves to get the job done once they restricted Sri Lanka to 254/9 in the decider. However, the visitors were rocked very early this time as they lost Regis Chakabva in just the third over of the chase. Craig Ervine, the centurion in the previous game, was out the first ball as he edged behind. 3/2 quickly became 20/3 when Sean Williams lost his stumps to Mahesh Theekshana. Jeffrey Vandersay, who had already troubled Zimbabwe earlier in the series, got into the act by getting rid of TakudzwanasheKaitano.
The visitors' last hope SikandarRaza was the next to depart as their best player of spin hit one tamely to short cover.
At 31/5, the chase was pretty much done and dusted. The lower order just prolonged the inevitable for a while before eventually folding for 70 in the 25th over as Zimbabwe conceded a series that appeared to be there for the taking at one point.