Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 184 runs

Zimbabwe would have backed themselves to get the job done once they restricted Sri Lanka to 254/9 in the decider. However, the visitors were rocked very early this time as they lost Regis Chakabva in just the third over of the chase. Craig Ervine, the centurion in the previous game, was out the first ball as he edged behind. 3/2 quickly became 20/3 when Sean Williams lost his stumps to Mahesh Theekshana. Jeffrey Vandersay, who had already troubled Zimbabwe earlier in the series, got into the act by getting rid of TakudzwanasheKaitano.