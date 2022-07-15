Sri Lanka confident of hosting Asia Cup despite political turmoil

Colombo, July 15: Sri Lanka Cricket secretary Mohan de Silva is hopeful of hosting the Asia Cup, scheduled to start in late August, despite the ongoing political turmoil and unrest in the island nation.
The civil unrest has escalated in Sri Lanka in the last one week as protestors barged into the Presidential building demanding the resignation of both the acting president GotabayaRajapaksa and prime minister RanilWickremesinghe. President Rajapaksa has reportedly fled to the Maldives and his luxurious residence has been taken over by the general public.
However, Sri Lanka recently hosted Australia successfully amid the political and economical crisis and as per De Silva, cricket has remained immune from the trouble.
The Australians arrived in June for a tour comprising T20Is, ODIs and two Tests, which finished with Sri Lanka levelling the series 1-all in Galle in surreal circumstances as protestors stormed the nearby Galle fort as cricket was played in the backdrop.
Another reason De Silva remained optimistic about the Asia Cup was the Pakistan contingent arriving recently to play a two-match Test series. The Pakistanis have already played a warm-up match and the PCB has confirmed the visitors had not been affected by the political strife outside.