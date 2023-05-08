Sri Lankan Pencak Silat team train with J&K players

Srinagar, May 8: In a major development that is going to improve the standards of Pencak Silat martial art in J&K, the Sri Lankan Pencak Silat martial team has arrived in Kashmir as part of the Indo-Sri Lanka exchange programme.
The Sri Lankan Pencak Silat team held training sessions with J&K players in Srinagar on Monday.
The Sri Lankan Pencak Silat team is holding training sessions with Indian Pencak Silat athletes at Srinagar as part of the Indo-Sri Lanka programme in preparation for the South Asian championship scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka.
The team is also preparing for the 7th Asian Championship scheduled to be held in Singapore and World Championship in Indonesia.
"The coming months are going to be crucial and important for the Pencak Silat athletes. Major championships are scheduled in coming months and this exchange programme is going to help players of both the teams," said J&K Pencak Silat official.
"The Sri Lanka team comprise some known players who have excelled in this sport. The Indian team also comprise of some senior players who have bagged medals at an International level over the years," the official said.
Pencak Silat is Indonesian martial art and in recent years has become popular in India and J&K.
"Indian team comprise of a lot of players from J&K. In fact, the majority belong to J&K and as such these programmes are being held in Kashmir. These types of exchange programmes are going to help develop this sport in J&K," the official added.