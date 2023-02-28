Sports
Srinagar Boxing Championship concludes
Srinagar: The District Srinagar Boxing Championship organised by Amateur Boxing Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council concluded at SK Indoor Stadium here on Tuesday.
In the event, more than 70 boxers participated and the competition was held in the junior, Sub Junior and senior categories.
"It was great to see so many boxers turning up for the participation. Boxing is a tough sport that needs a lot of hard work and preparation," said an official.
"Boxing is not so popular in this part of the Country but with such a good response from youngsters for the District, we are encouraged and intend to continue our efforts," the official added.