Srinagar Carrom Championship begins

Srinagar: J&K Carrom Association is organising Srinagar Carrom Championship 2023-24 in association with District Srinagar Carrom Association and in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council.

A statement issued here said that the event began on July 18, it is a two-day event at Sher e Kashmir Indoor Sports Council, Srinagar, and around 74 matches will be played between cadets, sub-juniors, juniors and senior category in both boys and girls, men and women respectively, around 165 players participated from different schools, colleges and clubs took part in the event from all over the district Srinagar

The tournament was declared open by Muhammad Iqbal, Manager SKISC, Srinagar and Adil Rashid Shah President, Jammu and Kashmir Carrom, Arif Sultan Vice President Jammu and Kashmir Carrom Association, Dawar Rashid Organising Secretary of the Event and Abida Mehraj President of the Srinagar Carrom association were also present during the opening ceremony function of the District Srinagar Carrom Championship.