Srinagar Carrom championship on July 30

Srinagar, July 23: The District Srinagar Carrom Championship is scheduled to be held at Indoor Stadium Polo Ground here on July 30 and 31.
The championship is organised by District Srinagar Carrom Association under the auspices of J&K Carrom Association.
In the event competitions of Sub-Junior, Junior and senior categories would be held in both male and female sections.
The association have asked all the interested players to register for the event before July 29 at the email address: jkcarrom@gmail.com.
For further information, players have been asked to contact Organising Secretary Sheikh MdSaqib on 9469469464 or Secretary Arif Sultan on 9906767529, 9070000093.