Srinagar gets its first pay-and-play sports turf

A statement said that Vector X will serve as the official apparel and Ball Partner of WHS Sports Hub, providing high-quality products. This collaboration marks the introduction of the first-ever Pay & Play Turf in the valley. WHS Sports Hub, located in Srinagar, is a cutting-edge sports facility that caters to all sports enthusiasts.

With offerings ranging from football to box cricket and coaching, it is a dream come true for athletes. The hub features two 5-a-side pitches and one 7-a-side pitch, enabling players to enjoy football and box cricket.