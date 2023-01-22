Srinagar girl Fiza Shafi receives Raksha Mantri Card from Defence Minister

Srinagar: Fiza Shafi, a highly skilled National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadet from Srinagar, earned one of the highest NCC awards from Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday at Delhi Cantt, making the entire region of J&K happy.
Fiza received Raksha Mantri Commendation Card from Rajnath Singh for her exemplary performance and devotion to duty.
Defence Minister on Saturday visited the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantt and gave away Raksha Mantri Padak & Commendation Cards.
This year, the Raksha Mantri Padak was awarded to Under Officer Tinggeuchile Nriame of North Eastern Region Directorate and Cadet Avinash Jangir of the Rajasthan Directorate.
The Raksha Mantri Commendation Cards were awarded to Captain Pratap Keshari Harichandan of Odisha Directorate, Cadet Under Officer Jenny Francina Victor Anand of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andaman & Nicobar Directorate, Cadet Fiza Shafi of Jammu & Kashmir & Ladakh Directorate and Cadet Sehwag Rana of Uttarakhand Directorate.
Fiza Shafi is the only student from Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh UT who has received this prestigious award for showing excellent performance under J&K NCC girls unit Srinagar.
Apart from shining in her NCC duties, Fiza has also shown exemplary performance in other fields like cleaning Dal Lake and awareness about Road Safety measures, Kho-Kho and Badminton.
Fiza Shafi who hails from the Brein area Nishat in Srinagar studies in Class 10th at Girls Higher Secondary school Nishat.
The Principal of the Institution along with the staff members have congratulated Fiza for bringing laurels to J&K and Institution.
“We are proud of Fiza who has shone at such a highest level. It is not easy to outshine all other cadets from all over the Country to receive an award from Defence Minister,” said a school official.
“Fiza is a dedicated and focused cadet who takes all her assignments seriously. She has shined at all levels and this is a major milestone in her NCC journey. She also takes part in other sports activities like Kho-Kho and Badminton. She does well in those events as well and has got a bright future ahead,” an official said.
The official said that the institute has achieved various sports and co-curricular activities since the current Principal has taken charge of the institute.
“Institute supports talent like Fiza and encourages them to do well in the field they chose,” the official added.