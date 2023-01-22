Srinagar girl Fiza Shafi receives Raksha Mantri Card from Defence Minister

Srinagar: Fiza Shafi, a highly skilled National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadet from Srinagar, earned one of the highest NCC awards from Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday at Delhi Cantt, making the entire region of J&K happy.

Fiza received Raksha Mantri Commendation Card from Rajnath Singh for her exemplary performance and devotion to duty.

Defence Minister on Saturday visited the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantt and gave away Raksha Mantri Padak & Commendation Cards.

This year, the Raksha Mantri Padak was awarded to Under Officer Tinggeuchile Nriame of North Eastern Region Directorate and Cadet Avinash Jangir of the Rajasthan Directorate.