Srinagar Ju-Jitsu championship concludes

Srinagar: The District Srinagar Ju-Jitsu championship organised by District Srinagar Ju-Jitsu Association concluded at Indoor shall Polo Ground here on Monday.In the event hundreds of Ju-Jitsu martial art players from all over Srinagar city participated. The competitions were held in both male and female categories. Sports Officer Central, J&K Sports Council Nusrat Gazala was chief guest on the occasion while as prominent sports promoter of Kashmir, Arif Laigaroo was guest of honour.

The event was sponsored by the Director Eye Q Business and Services Shuja Nowshahri.

Among others present were Manager Indoor Hall Polo Ground Muhammad Iqbal, President Srinagar Ju-Jitsu Association Muhammad Ghalib.The chief guest and guest of honour distributed the medals and trophies among the players.

Speaking on the occasion Laigaroo praised organisers for conducting competition of this martial art discipline. “It is good to see competitions of all kinds of martial art games being held in J&K. We have got lot of talent in martial art and by conducting more competitions large number of youth get involved with the sports,” Laigaroo said adding that “There is need to provide top-level facilities to our players and the bodies that conduct such events.”