Srinagar Judo championship to be held on Oct 20

Srinagar: Judo Association of Jammu and Kashmir is going to organize the Srinagar District Judo Championship on October 20 and 21 at Indoor Sports Hall, Polo Ground, here.

As per the statement, Judo association has asked all those players desirous to take part in the championship to report to their concerned coaches along with date of birth certificate, Aadhaar proof on or before October 19.

The championship is open for Sub-Junior, Cadet, Junior and Senior judokas both boys and girls of Srinagar.