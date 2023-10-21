Srinagar Open Tennis Championship 2023 kicks off

Srinagar: The eagerly awaited Srinagar Open Tennis Championship 2023 commenced with a flurry of activity as seven exciting matches set the courts ablaze at the Gindun Sports Complex, Rajbagh, on a sunny Saturday.

This three-day extravaganza, organised annually by the District Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) Srinagar in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Lawn Tennis Association, promises to be a showcase of tennis excellence.

With an exciting round-robin format in play, the tournament brings together top players who will vie for the championship title on Monday. The doubles event, running concurrently, is also employing the same thrilling round-robin format.

The opening singles match saw Samir demonstrating his prowess as he defeated Irfan. The energy on the court was palpable as Haider emerged victorious over Aaqib, adding to the day's exhilarating contests. The competition remained fierce as Asif Nowshehri secured a win against Gurmit Singh, who, in a remarkable comeback, went on to defeat Aaqib in his second singles match. Unfortunately, this marked the end of the road for Aaqib, the first player to be eliminated from the race to the finals.

In the doubles event, Asif Nowshehri and Tahafuz Ilahi proved to be a formidable duo as they clinched victory in both of their matches, signalling a promising journey through the tournament.

The Srinagar Open Tennis Championship promises to be an incredible showcase of talent and sportsmanship, with a thrilling lineup of matches yet to unfold. Tennis enthusiasts and fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming matches as the tournament unfolds over the next few days. This event not only celebrates the sport of tennis but also underscores the spirit of competition and camaraderie that makes the Srinagar Open Tennis Championship a highlight of the sports calendar in the region.