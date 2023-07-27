Srinagar Rope Skipping Championship to begin from August 2

Srinagar: District Srinagar Rope Skipping Championship is slated to begin on August 2 at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Nowhatta.

A statement issued here said that District Srinagar Rope Skipping Association under the aegis of Rope Skipping Association of Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with The Legends School of Education is organising a two-day 4th District Srinagar Rope Skipping Championship on August 2-3 at Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School Nowhatta here.

The championship will be held as per the rules and regulations of the IRSF (Indian Rope Skipping Federation). Also, Selection trials will be held for the 3rd J&K UT Rope Skipping Championship.

Interested schools/institutions can contact Organising Secretary at 9906591862, 7006294963, 9419466424, the statement said.