Srinagar Softball championship concludes

Srinagar, Nov 18: The District Srinagar Softball championship organised by Srinagar Softball Association concluded at Gindun Sports Center, Rajbagh, here on Friday.
In the event, Oasis Educational Institute emerged as the winner in Sub Junior, and Junior girls categories while Khan’s Softball Academy and Doon International School emerged as winners in Sub Junior Boys and Junior Boys categories.
Wais Softball Club emerged winner in the senior men’s category and Unique Sporting Softball won the senior women’s category.
Over 280 players from different Registered Clubs, Academies and Schools of District Srinagar participated in the two-day event.