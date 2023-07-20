Srinagar Squash Championship commences

Srinagar: District Srinagar Squash championship was declared open today.

The championship was declared open by Hilal Ahmad, Deputy Manager Multi Sports Centre Gindun Rajbagh at J&K Sports Council Sports facilities at Squash Complex Gindun Stadium Rajbagh.

The championship is being organised by District Srinagar Squash Association under the aegis of J&K Squash Rackets Association and sponsored by Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council. Association office bearers and members were also present during the opening of the championship.

Chief Guest on the opening day of the championship highlighted the tremendous steps for the development and promotion of Sports in Jammu and Kashmir by the Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul.

Besides this, he said the involvement of young players in Squash particular and other Sports and games in general would shun the evils of the drug menace which is spreading alarmingly nowadays.