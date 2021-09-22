Srinagar Table Tennis championship concludes

Srinagar: District Srinagar Table Tennis championship organised by District Srinagar Table Tennis Association concluded at Kashmir Harvard Educational Institute, Naseem Bagh here on Wednesday.

In the two day event around 90 players hailing from different parts of Srinagar participated in both boys and girls sections.

In the senior men’s final Mehboob Khan defeated Qazi Inaam by 4-2 sets. In junior boys category Sadiq defeated Ibrahim by 3-1 sets. In sub junior boys category Eesa Asif defeated Musa Asif by 3-0 sets while in senior women’s category Inam defeated Mehr by 3-0 sets.In junior girls category Inam defeated Zoobiya Tariq by 3-0 sets and in sub junior girls Zoobiya Tariq defeated Umehani by 3-1 sets.

SP Hazratbal Irshad Hussain Rather was chief guest on the occasion while as Chairman Kashmir Harvard Educational Institute Tariq Ahmed Baktoo, Tahir Rashid Kazli were among the other guests present.