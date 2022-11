Srinagar Table Tennis Championship concludes

Srinagar: The District Srinagar Table Tennis championship organised by District Table Tennis Association Srinagar concluded at Military Garrison Chatabal, here on Sunday.

In the event, around 100 players in different categories participated. In senior men Mehboob Ilahi defeated Qazi inaam by 3-1, In Under 21 (boys) Saliq defeated Usman Mir by 3-0,

In Under 17 (boys) Usman Mir defeated Faheem by 3-0 while in Under 13 (boys) Adaam defeated Syed Riyan by 3-2. In senior women, Inam Quadri defeated Qurat by 3-0 while in the Under 19 (girls) category Inam Quadri defeated Fatima Zehra by 3-0.

In the under-13 girl's category, Saeedah Adil defeated Arwa Nasir by 3-0 in the finals.