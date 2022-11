Srinagar: The District Srinagar Table Tennis Association under the aegis of J&K Table Tennis Association is organising two days of the district Srinagar Table Tennis Championship 2022 from November 19 to 20.

In the event competitions of sub-junior, junior and senior categories in both male and female sections would be held.

For participation, players have been asked to contact Qazi inaam (Organising Secretary) on 9622444432.