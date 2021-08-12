Srinagar Thang-Ta championship concludes

Srinagar: The District Srinagar Thang-Ta martial art championship organised by District Srinagar Thang-Ta Association concluded at Gindun Multi Sports center Rajbagh here on Thursday.

The two day held for both boys and girls section in various age categories saw hundreds of athletes from various parts of city participating.

It was first major Thang-Ta event of the season and in coming weeks J&K Thang-Ta Association is planning to hold district level events in all parts of J&K followed by J&K level event.

Manager Gindun stadium Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar was the chief guest on the closing ceremony and he distributed prizes among the winners.