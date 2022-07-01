Srinagar to host JKCA Senior Cricket Tournament Final today

Srinagar, July 1: After August 2019, it is the first time that Kashmir would be witnessing the biggest cricket clash at SK Cricket Stadium Sonwar here on Saturday.
It is after more than three years, that SK Cricket Stadium would be hosting a match involving all the top cricketers from J&K. The final of the JKCA Senior One Day tournament involving the best of Kashmir side and Jammu side would be played on Saturday.
Though on-paper Jammu side looks balanced and strong with the likes of Abdul Samad, Henan Malik, Yudhvir Singh in the squad, the Kashmir province side also looks good with ParvezRasool, WaseemRaza, and AuquibNabi like players.
Both the teams have been shortlisted after they were part of the tournament held simultaneously in both provinces. After the matches, the best 15 from each province were selected for the final.
JKCA has completed all the preparations for the final. Both the teams had their training sessions on Friday in the stadium. For the match, JKCA has also allowed spectator entry and those willing to watch the match would be allowed inside the stadium on Saturday.
“It is a revival of top-level cricket activity in Kashmir after a gap of more than three years. The age level finals were held in Jammu, but JKCA wanted to hold this final on Kashmir to make a statement about the revival of top-level cricket in Kashmir,” said JKCA incharge Srinagar and former cricketer Majid Dar.
“It is the biggest match of the season, in fact of the last three years with all the top-level cricketers of J&K involved. Abdul Samad is there playing and so is Parvez. There are other Ranji trophy stars who will be enthralling spectators with their talent,” he said.
Majid said that JKCA expects a large spectator turnout for the match and it will be great for the game.
“These are our stars and fans will turn up in big numbers and for that, we have allowed free entry. These players are role models and will be motivating future generations,” he added.