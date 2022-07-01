Srinagar to host JKCA Senior Cricket Tournament Final today

Srinagar, July 1: After August 2019, it is the first time that Kashmir would be witnessing the biggest cricket clash at SK Cricket Stadium Sonwar here on Saturday.

It is after more than three years, that SK Cricket Stadium would be hosting a match involving all the top cricketers from J&K. The final of the JKCA Senior One Day tournament involving the best of Kashmir side and Jammu side would be played on Saturday.