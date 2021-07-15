‘Srinagar to Pahalgam trek in a day’

Srinagar: A team of trekkers has claimed that they completed the trek from Srinagar to Pahalgam in a day.

According to a statement by Marpoot Trekkers of Khonmoh, a team started the trek from ChakKhonmoh at 5.12 AM and reached Aru at 11.47 PM via Leas top, Marpoot, Nageberan, Palangi, Marsar, Tarsar, Sakiwas and Laderwatt.

They covered a total distance of 45.4 km in around 19 hours with a maximum elevation of 3980 meters.

The members of the group were Peerzada Shuja Tahir Shah, JavaidBhat, M Amir, Javaid Lone, Shabir Ahmad, UmerWani, Sammer Ahmad.