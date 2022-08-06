Srinagar Wushu championship concludes

Srinagar, Aug 6: The four-day district Srinagar Wushu championship concluded at Indoor Stadium Polo ground, here on Saturday.
Around 750 players from different schools and clubs participated in the championship.
Divisional Sports Officer Nuzhat Ara was the chief guest during the closing ceremony while Kuldeep Handoo, Nusrat Gazala, were the guest of honours.
The championship was organised by District Wushu Association Srinagar, under the aegis of the Wushu Association of Jammu & Kashmir.
Overall trophy went to District Srinagar Wushu Academy whereas Delhi Public School Srinagar and New Convent School bagged second and third positions respectively.