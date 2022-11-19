SRM Welkin lift GVEI Autumn Cup

Srinagar: SRM Welkin emerged as the winner of the GVEI Autumn Cricket Cup organised by Green Valley Educational Institute (GVEI) at GVEI Campus Elahibagh, here on Saturday.

In the event teams from various Institutes of Kashmir including one team from Lucknow participated.

In the final played on Saturday, hosts Green Valley Educational Institute clashed with SRM Welkin School, Sopore.

GVEI won the toss and decided to field first. SRM Welkin scored 87 runs in 10 overs whereas GVEI failed to chase the target and ended up at 74 runs in 10 overs.

The Man of the match was awarded to Iqrar of SRM Welkin and the best batsman of the tournament was given to Arhan of Oasis School.