SRM Welkin lifts Khadijah Memorial champions trophy

Srinagar, Dec 3: SRM Welkin, Sopore emerged as the winner of the Khadijah Memorial Champions Trophy-2022 organised by Green Valley Educational Institute (GVEI) at GVEI Campus Elahibahg here on Saturday.
In the final of the event, SRM Welkin Sopore clashed with Burn Hall School Srinagar.
Burn Hall School won the toss and decided to bat first and scored 81 runs in the allotted 10 overs. In reply, SRM chased the score in 9.4 overs. Though the Burn Hall School put in their best efforts SRM outclassed their competitors and won the tournament.
The annual Inter-School Cricket tournament was organised by GVRI and witnessed the participation of 14 teams from different schools of the Valley. Secretary Sports Council J&K was the Chief Guest during the final while Ex Ranji player Omer Alam was also present in the finals.
The man of the match was awarded to Hassan of SRM Welkin, Sopore and the man of the series was given to Labeeb of Burn Hall School.
“Green Valley Educational Institute will continue to contribute towards a better society by providing such opportunities to the children of the Valley,” the GVEI statement said.