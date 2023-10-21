SRM Welkin School clinches Tyndale Biscoe Football Tournament title

Srinagar: The climactic face-off of the Tyndale Biscoe Football Tournament culminated in an exhilarating final match, pitting SRM Welkin School, Sopore, against the formidable Tyndale-Biscoe School, Srinagar. In a spectacle of skill, strategy, and sportsmanship, SRM Welkin School showcased remarkable teamwork and claimed victory with a final score of 3-1.

While Tyndale-Biscoe School gave a spirited performance throughout the tournament, they were ultimately awarded the Runners-Up trophy for their commendable effort. Ahmad Atif of Tyndale-Biscoe School, whose extraordinary goalkeeping skills left a mark on the tournament, received the coveted Golden Glove Award.

The Winner's trophy was triumphantly secured by SRM Welkin School, a testament to their remarkable performance in the high-stakes final. Additionally, Ibrahim Hamid from SRM Welkin School was recognised as the Man of the Match, highlighting his pivotal role in the team's success. Hanan Ibrahim Guroo, also hailing from SRM Welkin School, earned the esteemed title of the tournament's Best Player and received the prestigious Golden Boot award.

The spirit of recognition and appreciation extended further as certificates were thoughtfully distributed among all the participants of the two competing teams, acknowledging their dedication and sportsmanship.

Following the prize distribution, the audience was treated to inspiring words from Sajid Yousuf, former football coach. Drawing on his nostalgia from the 1980s, Yousuf shared the profound influence of Biscoe School in nurturing his passion and fervour for the game. He urged the budding footballers in attendance to aspire to new heights of excellence through unwavering commitment and relentless hard work.

In his address, the Director of Tyndale-Biscoe School extended his heartfelt congratulations to both the victorious and runner-up teams, lauding their exemplary sportsmanship displayed throughout the tournament. He emphasized that Biscoe School's aspiration to bring football to the masses and have it played in every corner of Kashmir had become a beautiful reality.

A statement said that Canon C.E. Tyndale-Biscoe Invitational Football Tournament was held in honour of the person who introduced football in Kashmir-Canon Cecil Earle Tyndale-Biscoe.

The tournament saw the participation of 28 prestigious schools in the valley and provided a platform for all players to showcase their football skills.