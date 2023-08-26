SSB celebrates National Sports Day in Srinagar

Srinagar: Sector Head Quarter (Special Operations) SSB, Srinagar celebrated National Sports Day 2023.

As per the statement by SSB, the sports day is being held from August 21 to 29. It is celebrated to mark the tradition of Indian Sports and as a tribute to Hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

As per the statement, the theme of this year’s celebration is “Sports as an enabler for an inclusive and fit society”.

H.B.K Singh, DIG, SHQ (SPL-OPS) SSB Srinagar, inaugurated various sports activities at the complex of sector headquarters SSB (SPL-OPS) Srinagar and administrated the fit India Oath to all personnel of SSB (SPL-OPS) Srinagar.