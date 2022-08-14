SSB organises volleyball match on 10 Bn campus

Srinagar, Aug 14: A spectacular volleyball match was organised on the campus of 10 Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in preparation for the 75th Independence Day.
The boys from Higher Secondary School, Batmaloo and SSB competed in the volleyball game. A sizable crowd of fans enthusiastically liked and appreciated the game.
India has a high level of sporting potential, which, according to Commandant 10 Bn SSB Rohitashwa, was clearly demonstrated during the recently finished CWG 2022. He was impressed by the local Kashmiri youth's athletic prowess. He also gave the young people information on how to join CAPF, distributed national flags, and gave them encouragement.