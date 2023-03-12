SSP Awantipora inaugurates T20 cricket tournament

Srinagar, Mar 12: Police under the aegis of Civic Action Programme inaugurated T-20 knockout cricket tournament at Charligund Awantipora on Sunday.

The tournament was inaugurated by SSP Awantipora Ajaz Ahmad Zargar besides, DySP DAR, SHO PS Awantipora and other officers of PD Awantipora were present on the occasion. 16 teams from Police District Awantipora are participating in the tournament. The inaugural match was played between ZCC Gulzarpora and Renzipora Royals. SSP Awantipora while interacting with the players expressed that J&K Police is at the forefront in organising various sports events as it brings a competitive spirit and positive energy among the youth. Besides, sports provide good health and keep the individual away from the negative forces.