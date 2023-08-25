SSP Baramulla distributes Cricket Kits at Sheikh-ul-Alam Sports Stadium

Srinagar, Aug 25: SSP Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpure visited Sheikh-ul-Alam Sports Stadium Old Town Baramulla and interacted with cricket teams. Besides, four Cricket Kits among the cricket teams under the aegis of the “Civic Action Programme” of J&K Police.
On the occasion SSP Baramulla stressed to the players that everyone should take part in sports activities as it helps to boost self-confidence, concentration, and physical as well as mental health. He also stated that students should make optimum use of time and channel their energy in the right direction.
Moreover, to build good Police-Public relations, SSP Baramulla also distributed 4 cricket kits among the cricket teams under the aegis of “Civic Action Programme”. In addition, SSP Baramulla felicitated players who reached the grand-final of Old Town Cricket Tournament.
The event was also attended by DySP Hqrs Baramulla, DySP DAR Baramulla, SHO PS Baramulla & others organizing committee members of the Old Town Cricket Tournament.