SSP Baramulla distributes Cricket Kits at Sheikh-ul-Alam Sports Stadium

Moreover, to build good Police-Public relations, SSP Baramulla also distributed 4 cricket kits among the cricket teams under the aegis of “Civic Action Programme”. In addition, SSP Baramulla felicitated players who reached the grand-final of Old Town Cricket Tournament.

The event was also attended by DySP Hqrs Baramulla, DySP DAR Baramulla, SHO PS Baramulla & others organizing committee members of the Old Town Cricket Tournament.