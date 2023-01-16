SSP Budgam inaugurates Youth Festival-2023

Srinagar, Jan 16: SSP Budgam Tahir Gilani under Civic Action Programme inaugurated Winter Sports and Youth Festival-2023 at Indoor Stadium Budgam on Monday.
On the occasion, ASP Budgam Gowhar Ahmad, DySP DAR DPL Budgam Owais Rashid, DySP(P) Faisal Rishoo and DySP(P) Mubashir Zargar were also present.
In the event competitions of Badminton, Taekwondo and Volleyball besides would be held. It will also witness an Open Painting competition. Hundreds of youth including boys and girls from across the district are participating in the event.
During the inaugural day of the festival, 12 matches were played in the male category and 16 matches in the female category in the Badminton Championship. Similarly, in Taekwondo 39 fights were held in the senior weight category and 32 fights in the junior weight category.