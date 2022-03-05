SSP Budgam receives Sadia Tariq at Srinagar Airport

Budgam, Mar 5: SSP BudgamTahirSaleem accorded warm reception to gold medallistSadia Tariq at Srinagar International Airport on her return from Russia. A bouquet was presented by SSP Budgam to the gold medalist on her arrival.
SSP Budgam while receiving Sadia, praised her achievements He said she has become a role model for many young budding talented children of J&K and wished her good luck for all her future endeavours.
It’s pertinent to mention that Sadia Tariq has won Gold Medal in the recently held All-Star Wushu Championship-2022 in Moscow Russia. He has also won a gold medal two times before in the junior national wushu championship.