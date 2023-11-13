St Joseph’s Higher Secondary School Baramulla celebrates Annual Sports Day

Baramulla, Nov 13: The Baramulla St Joseph’s Higher Secondary School marked its annual sports day under the theme of “Reliving the Legacy,” on Monday. The event showcased a fusion of sportsmanship and cultural brilliance.

On this occasion, the chief guest was Col Aakash, along with Guest of Honor Balbir Singh Raina, CEO Baramulla, and Special Guest Prem Pratap Singh.

The students of the school besides an adequate number of parents participated in the event, creating a vibrant atmosphere.

The event aimed at fostering the importance of sports and sportsmanship in the young minds of students. Besides, the principal aim was to provide a platform for students to channel their potential, demonstrating a remarkable display of talent.

Besides, diverse sports activities, the event featured several cultural performances, a testament to the students’ creativity and dedication.

On this occasion, the monthly newsletter cum magazine was released by the Chief Guest Col Aakash, emphasising the school’s commitment to holistic development.

Acknowledging the collaborative efforts of the school management, staff, and students, Col Aakash praised the institution for orchestrating an event that not only celebrated athleticism but also showcased a fantabulous spectrum of talent and diligence.