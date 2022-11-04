Stage set for finale of Positive Kashmir Football Championship

Srinagar, Nov 4: The top 24 football teams from J&K competed in the second edition of the Positive Kashmir football tournament, which started on October 17. The participants played each other in a knockout format.
FC One, a newly created club and one of the tournament’s dark horses, reaching the finals was a great win for football and sports in general in the Valley. The final will be played on November 5 at TRC Ground. J&K bank overcame every team that stood in their way and advanced to the finals. The valley’s residents would enjoy seeing this matchup between the two best clubs.
As per the statement, the Valley-based NGO The Positive Kashmir have been the flag bearers in terms of the diverse social work undertaken from small-scale events to large-scale projects.
“Sports is one of the main objectives for our organization as it gives people hope and we want people to believe as shown by our efforts, Positive Kashmir Football tournament is one of the great examples of our efforts and commitment towards people and society. We will continue with our journey towards the upliftment of Kashmir and its people,” said Mentor Positive Kashmir, Bharat Singh Rawat.
Mentor Positive Kashmir wished good luck to both the teams who are going to play the final clash tomorrow at TRC synthetic turf.