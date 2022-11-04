Stage set for finale of Positive Kashmir Football Championship

FC One, a newly created club and one of the tournament’s dark horses, reaching the finals was a great win for football and sports in general in the Valley. The final will be played on November 5 at TRC Ground. J&K bank overcame every team that stood in their way and advanced to the finals. The valley’s residents would enjoy seeing this matchup between the two best clubs.

As per the statement, the Valley-based NGO The Positive Kashmir have been the flag bearers in terms of the diverse social work undertaken from small-scale events to large-scale projects.