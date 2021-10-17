Star Eleven Langate wins Nowpora Premier League

Senior political leader Abdul GaniVakil was the chief guest at the event and other Sports personalities and civil society members of NowporaSopore were also present.

While batting first Star Eleven Langate scored 233 runs in 20 overs and while chasing the target SSGC Ashtingoo scored only 145 runs all out in 19 overs.

Star Eleven Langate won the match by 88 runs. Jaleel Ahmad for his 60 runs and getting two wickets from the opponent team was declared as man of the match.

However Tauseef Ahmad Sheikh of SSGC Ashtingoo was declared man of the series for his performance in the tournament by getting 16 wickets and scoring 130 runs.

In the tournament 32 cricket teams from all the three North Kashmir districts Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara participated.

During the presentation ceremony prizes and trophies were awarded to the winners, runners- up by the chief guest senior political leader Abdul GaniVakil, other participants of the tournament were also felicitated with cash prizes, trophies, mementos and participation certificates.