Stick to basics, success will follow: Abdul Samad’s message to Umran Malik

Srinagar, July 1: The J&K’s Indian Premier League (IPL) star Abdul Samad has wished his teammate and friend Umran Malik all the best and suggested not to try anything extra.
Abdul Samad and Umran Malik who both hail from Jammu have been teammates both in the J&K team and IPL. Over the years Samad has been backing Umran wholeheartedly and it was due to Samad’s effort that Umran Malik was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad as a net bowler, where from he was picked into the main squad for IPL and the rest is history. The contribution of Samad to the rise of India’s fastest bowler can’t be ignored.
Malik who recently made his debut for India in T20s against Ireland was on Thursday included in the India squad for the England T20 series.
Abdul Samad currently in Kashmir as part of the Jammu squad for the final of the JKCA peace cup against the Kashmir province team has wished his friend the best of luck and suggested pacer to stick to his basics and success will follow.
“I am happy to see his rise and wish him all the best. Whenever I speak to him I tell him to do what you do best, there is no need to try anything extra. Stick to your basics and you will shine,” Abdul Samad told Greater Kashmir on the sidelines of the training session in Srinagar.
About his contribution to the rise of Umran Malik, the Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder said,” He had the potential and need was to support him. One should back and support talent as much as one can. I tried to do whatever was in my hands and rest was all his ability,” Samad said.
Abdul SamadalongwithUmran Malik was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the squad ahead of the mega auction. However, after being regular in the first part of the tournament, Samad was dropped from the playing eleven.
“I was not able to perform up to the levels I should have. However, even in that, I learned a lot and it will help me in future. I will work harder and will try to give my best in future,” he said.
Speaking about the Saturday clash between the Jammu side and the Kashmir side, he said, “ In cricket, you can’t predict anything. On paper or off paper is nothing and it all comes to that particular day. On paper even the Kashmir side is strong but then again it comes to that particular day”.
Abdul Samad is in Kashmir almost after four to five years and said that he is happy to be back here.
“It is always good to be back in Kashmir. I played age-group level cricket here and now I am again here as part of the senior squad. The weather is a bit hotter than usual but still better than Jammu currently,” Samad added.