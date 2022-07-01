Stick to basics, success will follow: Abdul Samad’s message to Umran Malik

Abdul Samad and Umran Malik who both hail from Jammu have been teammates both in the J&K team and IPL. Over the years Samad has been backing Umran wholeheartedly and it was due to Samad’s effort that Umran Malik was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad as a net bowler, where from he was picked into the main squad for IPL and the rest is history. The contribution of Samad to the rise of India’s fastest bowler can’t be ignored.

Malik who recently made his debut for India in T20s against Ireland was on Thursday included in the India squad for the England T20 series.