Still not ready: Rafael Nadal pulls out of Barcelona Open

The Barcelona Open tournament will start on Saturday. Nadal has not played since losing in the second round to Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open in January due to a hip injury, and missing events in Indian Wells, Miami, and Monte Carlo.

He wrote on Instagram, "Barcelona is a special tournament for me, because it's my adopted club and because playing at home is always a unique feeling. I'm still not prepared and therefore I'm still preparing for the return to competition. Good luck to my friend David Ferrer and his entire team for this edition of the Godo that will surely be a success as always."