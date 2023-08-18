Stokes made decision on return for World Cup shortly after Ashes: Butler

Earlier this week, Stokes reversed his decision to retire from ODI cricket, which was made last year, for England’s upcoming series against New Zealand at home. It means that Stokes, Player of the Match in the 2019 Men’s ODI World Cup final at Lord’s, will be available for the side’s defence of their title in India.

"I just left it to him to come to me if he wanted to come back. Any time a player of his quality is available again is fantastic. We're delighted to welcome him back. It was Ben's call. You all know Ben pretty well by now -- I don't think anyone talking to him would persuade him. We had some conversations quite a while ago about it," Buttler was quoted as saying by BBC.