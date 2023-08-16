Stokes reverses ODI retirement ahead of World Cup

London: England on Wednesday received a huge boost ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 as their Test captain Ben Stokes reversed his decision to retire from the 50-over format and will return to ODI setup in the upcoming four-match series against New Zealand.

England selector Luke Wright confirmed that the 15 players named for New Zealand ODIs are also part of the provisional squad for the World Cup, where their campaign will get underway against New Zealand, in a rematch of the epic 2019 final at Lord’s.

“It wasn’t really a case of changing his mind. He was always interested in coming back. He had to make that priority of getting through the Ashes, have a break and give the body a rest. It wasn’t a case of needing to beg him or anything like that, he was always keen, so it was actually fairly straightforward. Once his body was in a good place and he'd had a rest, he was really keen to play,” Wright was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Last month, Stokes revealed that he has no plans to reverse his decision to retire from one-day cricket and play at this year's ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and will take a break from cricket to sort out his chronic knee problem that hampered his all-round role during the Ashes.

Given the issues with his knee, Stokes’ role with the ball will be limited and he will play as a specialist batter.