Stuart Broad joins elite club of bowlers with 100th wicket

London, Aug 19: England's quick Stuart Broad has become only the second player to take 100 Test wickets at Lord's, joining long-time pace-bowling partner James Anderson, who was on the field to welcome him in celebration.
On the second day of the opening Test against South Africa, the 36-year-old Broad dismissed Kyle Verreynne with an edge behind to Ben Foakes to become the second player to take 100 Test wickets at the venue.
The Proteas though took a commanding lead in the match, first dismissing the hosts for a paltry 165 in 45 overs before lunch on Day 2 and then notching up 289/7 for a 124-run advantage.