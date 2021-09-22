Students must participate in sports activities: MoS Sports

The Minister also visited the recently established shooting hall at Youth Hostel where he interacted with student trainees undergoing basic training. He assured and also passed on instructions to sponsor five student trainees who shall undergo advanced training in shooting at National Capital Delhi.

Later, the Minister visited Amar Singh College Srinagar to witness the closing ceremony and final matches of Inter Zonal District level competitions.

While addressing the gathering, he encouraged the student participants to participate in games and sports to make their lives active and productive. He further highlighted the sports related initiatives of GOI under Khelo India and Fit India Mission. The minister also gave away trophies and awards to the winning teams of the tournament. He also gave away sports kits to Zonal Physical Education offices of District Srinagar.

On the occasion Khelo India Pledge was imparted to the student in presence of the MoS and other officers from administration.