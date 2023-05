Srinagar: The students of the Khelo India Wushu Centre shined in the District Shopian Wushu Championship held at Batpora Stadium, Shopian.

In the event, Khelo India Wushu Centre bagged the overall championship. The championship was organised by the District Wushu Association of Shopian under the Aegis of Wushu Association of J&k in collaboration with J&K Sports Council.

Sana Sheeraz, Aru Sheeraz, Ahsan Iqbal, Sehran Nazir and Saifullah Ashiq performed exceptionally well for the centre.