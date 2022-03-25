Sub Junior National Soft Tennis Championship commences
Srinagar, Mar 25: The inaugural function of 15th Sub-Junior National Soft Tennis Championship was held in Gindun Sports Stadium, Rajbagh, here.
Abid Hussain, Additional Commissioner Kashmir was the chief guest on the occasion besides Coulibaly D Herve, Diplomat Burkina Faso, and West Africa presided over the function as guest of honour in addition to NuzhatAra and NusratGazala Divisional Sports Officers Kashmir and Central respectively also attended the function as guest of honour.
The special invitee G.Vegda who is Executive Director of Amateur Soft Tennis Federation of India was also present during the inaugural function of the competition besides other officials of J&K Sports Council office bearers of the Tennis Association.
More than 350 players and officials from around 20 states and union territories of the country are participating in the competition which shall culminate on 28th of this month.
The Additional Commissioner in his speech appreciated the role of J&K Sports Council for providing the platform to the budding players to showcase their talent and environment to hone their skills under the tutelage of best professionals. He also encouraged the participants to do well in the championship besides welcoming guest participants.
Dr. Ghulam Hassan General, Secretary J&K Amateur Soft Tennis Association appreciated the role of J&K Sports Council for extending all the support to organise the event.
Many officials from Amateur Soft Tennis Federation of India, Secretaries of Amateur Soft Tennis Federation of India from different states and UTs, dignitaries, media persons and sports enthusiasts attended the function in large numbers.